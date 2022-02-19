Senate body dissatisfied over POA’s letter written to IOC

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Friday expressed dissatisfaction on the letter written by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to International Olympics Committee (IOC).

The IPC Committee meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani here at Parliament House. At the outset, IPC Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq said that the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on January 14 had been adopted. Furthermore, POA President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan briefed the Committee about the working, functions and overall performance of POA in last fifteen years.

However, the chairman committee observed that POA was only providing logistics support and works as mailbox and had nothing to do with the selection of athletes and development of sports. The POA chief told the committee that our work was only to provide accreditation to athletes.

Discussing Calling Attention notice moved by Senators Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Mohsin Aziz regarding letter the POA wrote to IOC in August 2021, Chairman Committee Mian Raza Rabbani lamented the POA president that the tone and tenor of letter was not appropriate and in-fact has sent a bad message internationally.

The Secretary IPC apprised the committee that copy of the letter had not been given to Ministry. However, the POA chief explained the committee that this letter was written in the fear of being repeated the episode of 2012, when our building and record were taken over.

In the concluding statement, the chairman said the matter of letter remained open because the Committee was not satisfied with justification provided by POA. The matter was deferred by the committee for next meeting, since the movers of the calling attention notice were not present.

The meeting was attended by Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddique, Secretary IPC, DG PSB, POA President and other senior officers of POA as well.