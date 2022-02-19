Our Staff Reporter

Semi, Hasheesh lift World Jr Tennis doubles title

LAHORE – Semi Zeb Khan and Hasheesh Kumar of Pakistan lifted the boys doubles title in the ITF Pakistan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday.

Semi and Hasheesh beat top seed Yunes Talavar of Iran pairing with Aril Kayra Tuna of Turkey by 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. In the opening set, Semi/Hasheesh dominated right from the word go and took the set 6-2. Aril/Yunes bounced back well and won the second set 7-5. The well-contested decisive set saw both the pairs playing tremendous tennis and, in the end, Semi/Hasheesh held their nerves and won tie-breaker 10-8.

Talented unseeded duo of Taira Abildayeva and Tatyana Chsherbakova of Kazakhstan clinched the girls doubles title and eliminated the duo of Korean Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) in an exciting well contested two-set match 6-4 6-3, which lasted 1 hour 16 minutes.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, witnessed the girls’ doubles final and interacted with both the teams, coaches, parents and officials. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan will grace the boys singles final today (Saturday). The girls singles final will also be played today.

