ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,448 new companies in January 2022, witnessing an increase of 10% as compared to corresponding period of last year.

The total number of registered companies now stands at 1,60,989. About 62 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 36 percent were registered as single member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organizations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP). About 99.5 percent companies were registered online while 225 foreign users were registered from overseas. Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs.3 billion.

As a result of integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,365 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 40 companies with EOBI, 16 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 37 companies with Excise and Taxation department.

Foreign investment has been reported in 53 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Korea South, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the US.

In January’s incorporations, the real estate development & construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 427, information technology with 365, trading with 290, services with 212, tourism with 129, e-commerce with 119, education with 111, food and beverages with 89, marketing and advertisement with 69, engineering with 58, textile with 56, pharmaceutical with 43, corporate agricultural farming with 42, healthcare with 40, chemical with 35, transport with 34, mining and quarrying, and power generation with 29 each, lodging with 26, auto and allied, and fuel and energy with 22 each, communications, and cosmetics and toiletries with 21 each, cables and electric goods, and paper and board with 17 each, steel and allied with 13, arts and culture with 12, broadcasting and telecasting with 10, and 90 companies were registered in other sectors.