SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-German relations

ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan has issued Rs70 commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Pakistan.

A ceremony was held at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) office in Islamabad to mark the issuance of a special 70 rupee commemorative coin. It may be recalled that the diplomatic relationship between Germany and Pakistan was established on October 15, 1951. Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Sohail Mahmood graced the occasion as chief guest, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck, as the guest of honor. the ceremony was hosted by Deputy Governor SBP Dr Murtaza Syed.

In his address, Dr Syed welcomed both the Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Ambassador of Germany, Bernhard Schlagheck and paid tribute to the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries. He highlighted the strong financial and banking connections, which have helped to promote bilateral trade, remittances and investment. Dr Murtaza also shed light on the exemplary cooperation between the two central banks of Pakistan and Germany, and said that SBP has benefitted immensely from the training and development programs organized by the Bundesbank. In his address, Dr. Syed paid tribute to the German-Pakistani nun Dr Ruth Pfau for her untiring and selfless efforts to fight leprosy in Pakistan. He recalled that Pakistan had also issued a commemorative coin to honor her services in 2018.

Bernhard Schlagheck expressed his appreciation to the government of Pakistan and the SBP for the ceremony. He noted that Germany and Pakistan have a long history of development cooperation, reflected most recently by the ongoing visit of the Deputy Development Minster of Germany. He also highlighted the history of close interaction between the two countries at the highest levels, alluding to the planned visits of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Germany and the German foreign minister to Pakistan. He emphasized that the two countries have strong relations in the areas of finance, culture, and education.

Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood in his address discussed the strong relations that Germany and Pakistan have established over many decades. He highlighted the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in diverse fields including trade and investment, energy, environment, education, science and technology, and defense & security. He noted that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union and appreciated the investment made by German institutions in Pakistan. On a human level, he also highlighted the significant influence of Germany in the intellectual evolution of Allama Iqbal.

The commemorative coin has a diameter of 30 mm and weighs 13 grams, with milled serrations on the edge. The metal composition of the coin is Cupro-Nickel with 75% copper and 25% nickel.