ICC Women’s CWC an opportunity for Pakistan to leave a mark: Bismah 

LAHORE – Pakistani women cricketer Bismah Maroof believes the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 was an opportunity for Pakistan to leave a mark and break the glass ceiling. “Women’s World Cup is a platform where stars are born, and it is the ultimate stage where cricketers of the day can leave ever-lasting legacies. We arrive in New Zealand well prepared, with our eyes set on one of the four semi-final spots. We have never made it to the knockouts of any World Cup across the two formats, but that does not mean that that time will never come,” she wrote in a column for ICC. She said with the experience of Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Diana Baig and Anam Amin, the extraordinary talent of Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima; and the grit of Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail, this team has all the ingredients to make history in this beautiful country. “We have put together a strong squad, which not only covers all bases but also provides the right balance required for a tournament as lengthy and demanding as this World Cup will be. We have a perfect mix of talent and experience in both departments, and a team eager to push the limits and make its fans and supporters proud.”