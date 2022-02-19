Staff Reporter

Horse & Cattle Show to promote Punjab’s culture: Rai Taimoor

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organize competitions of traditional sports during the forthcoming Horse & Cattle Show, he said this in a statement issued here on Friday. Punjab Minister said the show will help a lot in the promotion of Punjab’s culture and legacy amongst the young generation. “Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making remarkable arrangements for the smooth conducting of National Horse &amp; Cattle Show events.

“The teams from all provinces will be in action in exciting encounters of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war and gymnastics scheduled to be held in connection with the show at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from March 10 to 12.”

 

Continue Reading
More Stories
Newspaper

2nd phase of LG polls in KP on March 31

Newspaper

Semi, Hasheesh lift World Jr Tennis doubles title

Newspaper

Senate body dissatisfied over POA’s letter written to IOC

National

Sultans secure play-offs spot with thumping win over Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad

PML-Q will continue backing PTI govt, Moonis assures PM in public

Business

Dubai Expo: KE’s initiative brings another proud moment to nation

Business

Bank of Punjab earned profit before tax of Rs18.4b during 2021

Business

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-German relations

Business

Senate body approves Banking Companies Amendment Bill (2021)

Business

SECP registered 2,448 new companies in January

1 of 39