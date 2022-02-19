Horse & Cattle Show to promote Punjab’s culture: Rai Taimoor

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organize competitions of traditional sports during the forthcoming Horse & Cattle Show, he said this in a statement issued here on Friday. Punjab Minister said the show will help a lot in the promotion of Punjab’s culture and legacy amongst the young generation. “Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making remarkable arrangements for the smooth conducting of National Horse & Cattle Show events.

“The teams from all provinces will be in action in exciting encounters of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war and gymnastics scheduled to be held in connection with the show at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from March 10 to 12.”