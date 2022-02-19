Gu wins halfpipe gold for third medal of Beijing Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU – Californian-born Chinese superstar Eileen Gu capped her hugely successful Beijing Olympics by winning freeski halfpipe gold on Friday for her third medal of the Games. The 18-year-old has been one of the stars of the Olympics and she added the halfpipe title to a previous gold and silver medal in Beijing after another commanding performance. “The over-rising emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution — this all coming together, years and years in the making,” said Gu, wearing a panda hat after the victory ceremony. “It’s like letting out a deep breath.” Gu went top with a first-run score of 93.25 before extending her lead with 95.25 on her second attempt. She had the title wrapped up before she even started her third and final run, and she celebrated with her coaches at the top of the halfpipe before making her way down with a relaxed and joyous victory lap. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe took silver on 90.75 points, while another Canadian, Rachael Karker, claimed bronze on 87.75.