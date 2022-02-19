Agencies

Gu wins halfpipe gold for third medal of Beijing Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU – Californian-born Chinese superstar Eileen Gu capped her hugely successful Beijing Olympics by winning freeski halfpipe gold on Friday for her third medal of the Games. The 18-year-old has been one of the stars of the Olympics and she added the halfpipe title to a previous gold and silver medal in Beijing after another commanding performance. “The over-rising emotion is this deep-seated sense of gratitude and resolution — this all coming together, years and years in the making,” said Gu, wearing a panda hat after the victory ceremony. “It’s like letting out a deep breath.” Gu went top with a first-run score of 93.25 before extending her lead with 95.25 on her second attempt. She had the title wrapped up before she even started her third and final run, and she celebrated with her coaches at the top of the halfpipe before making her way down with a relaxed and joyous victory lap. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe took silver on 90.75 points, while another Canadian, Rachael Karker, claimed bronze on 87.75.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Newspaper

2nd phase of LG polls in KP on March 31

Newspaper

ICC Women’s CWC an opportunity for Pakistan to leave a mark: Bismah 

Newspaper

Horse & Cattle Show to promote Punjab’s culture: Rai Taimoor

Newspaper

Semi, Hasheesh lift World Jr Tennis doubles title

Newspaper

Senate body dissatisfied over POA’s letter written to IOC

National

Sultans secure play-offs spot with thumping win over Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad

PML-Q will continue backing PTI govt, Moonis assures PM in public

Business

Dubai Expo: KE’s initiative brings another proud moment to nation

Business

Bank of Punjab earned profit before tax of Rs18.4b during 2021

Business

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-German relations

1 of 39