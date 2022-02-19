2nd phase of LG polls in KP on March 31

PESHAWAR – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday announced to hold the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31. Election Commission spokesman Sohail Ahmed said candidates can submit nominations from February 14 to 18 while the list of candidates would be released on 19th of the month and candidates will get electoral symbols on March 4. It merits a mention here that the first phase of the LG elections had been conducted on December 19, when the balloting was done in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At that time, the second phase of LG polls in 18 districts of KP was to be held in the last week of January, but it was rescheduled by the ECP through an order on applications filed by local MNAs and MPAs.