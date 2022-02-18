Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks in favor of Murad Saeed

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that his sympathies are with Murad Saeed whose honor has been violated.

He said that he does not feel any sympathy for Mohsin Baig, and mentioned that my sympathy is for the Federal Minister whose honor was taken away. Murad Saeed should have raised the issue in Parliament, he went to FIA instead of going to Parliament.

Addressing the media, he said that Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif endured everything and did not insult anyone. Like Murad Saeed, he was elected Federal Minister.

PM Imran Khan said that they want to tell people that if you talk, there will be violence, the people of the country still remember Nawaz Sharif for solving problems, today no one is ready to walk with Imran Khan.

Every day a new flood of inflation comes on the people. The army of ministers and advisers should tell the people about reducing inflation. Today they are not ready to listen to Imran Khan.

He went on to say that, the government has failed, there will be complete victory in no-confidence motion, the Prime Minister himself has admitted his failure, in the previous government the price of petrol had gone up to 120 dollars, the price of petrol and diesel had never gone above Rs 110.