PSL 7: Karachi end losing streak after defeating Qalandars

Karachi Kings broke the losing streak after thumping Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 here at action-packed Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Opt to bat first, the skipper began the innings with Joe Clarke to shine but the first wicket could not produce more than 12 runs and Clarke left the crease after making 4 runs. The next left-hander Sharjeel also remained unlucky today and went back on just 2 runs. Qasim Akram joined the action with the captain and gathered 34 runs ending up at 58 when he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. Babar Azam was playing well but later on, he was departed by the Rashid Khan too. Babar smashed 39 runs with the help of 5 fours. Babar Azan was lost his stumps to magician Rashid Khan. Rohail Nazir did his best but could score 18 runs only. Mohammad Hafeez sent Nawaz back on 8 runs. Lewis Gregory hammered 27 runs but unfortunately was hunt by Zaman Khan in the last over. Lewis’s action in the death-overs helped Karachi make 150 runs target on the scorecard.

For the 5th time, Rashid Khan has taken the wicket of Babar Azam. Babar Azam’s average against Rashid Khan is 11.80. Rashid Khan and Zaman snatched 4 wickets each for Qalandars.

Chasing the target, the opening duo of Qalandars was not up to the mark; lost superb hitters comprising Fakhar Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique in the beginning. Both the openers failed to enter into double figures, scoring 8 and 1, respectively. Coming to the crease, the veteran Hafeez led the dismissing side sensibly by scoring 33 runs off 24 balls. He bashed four boundaries in his inning and was run out by Qasim Akram. Phil Salt remained on the list of those who didn’t see double figures. David Weise and Harry Book resume the action for the fans and fabricated the partnership of 55 runs. The partnership got broken when Brook’s wicket was struck by Mir Hamza. Rashid Khan joined the Weise but Qalandars could not see win.

For Karachi, Mir Hamza took 4 wickets while Chris Jordan bagged 2 wickets.