PPP nominates Nisar Khuhro for vacant seat in Senate

Pakistan People s Party (PPP) on Friday nominated provincial president Nisar Khuhro for the vacant seat in the Senate following the lifelong disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

According to the sources, Nisar Khuhro has received orders from the party leadership to submit the form on the vacant seat.

He has left for Karachi to collect nomination forms from the Provincial Election Commission.

PPP senior representative Nisar Khuhro is from Larkana, Khuhro has been elected 7 times as a member of Sindh Assembly. He has also been the Minister and Advisor of various departments including the Speaker Sindh Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission will hold elections on March 9 for the vacant Senate seat.