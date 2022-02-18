News Desk

Pakistan, Belgium agree to further optimize military-to-military ties

Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains.

According to the ISPR, an agreement to this effect came during a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Belgium Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman, and Chief of Staff of the Land Component Major General Pierre Gerard in Belgium.

The Army Chief expressed that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium in all domains.

During the meetings, bilateral matters pertaining of mutual interest and overall regional security situation came under discussed.

In their remarks, Belgian dignitaries appreciated professionalism of Pakistan s armed forces and Islamabad s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability.

They also reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in all domains.

