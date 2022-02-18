News Desk

CM Balochistan sold province in Rs 3.5 billion: Yar M Rind

Parliamentary leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo sold the province in Rs 3.5 billion.

According to details, a sit-in protest was organized in front of Balochistan Assembly against the killing incident of 5 people in Kachhi district .

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind participated in the sit-in and while holding a press conference said that we should be allowed to live peacefully in our areas.

He went on to say that despite the security concerns, I am sitting on the streets between my sons and my people. The Sindh-Balochistan National Highway was closed for 40 hours but the provincial government was not affected.

He said that the Balochistan government is backing the killers of the incident. Five people were killed in Kachhi district and the killers are still living at peace, as the culprits killed belong to the ruling party Balochistan Awami Party.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM congratulates KP govt over Peshawar BRT global recognition

National

IHC rejects verdict on Faisal Vawda’s plea against disqualification decision

National

Limit use of petrol, Shibli Faraz advises masses

Islamabad

Pakistan, Iran vow to increase counterterrorism cooperation

Islamabad

PM stresses joint coop to address security issues

Islamabad

Armed Forces committed to eliminating militants, miscreants, says COAS

Islamabad

Army Chief calls for collective efforts against miscreants along Pak-Iran border

Islamabad

PM says PDM’s no-trust motion will fail if tabled

Islamabad

NAB Chairman reviews progress on ‘logical conclusion of 179 mega corruption cases’

Multan

High court acquits prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case

1 of 25